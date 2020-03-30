KCC Offices Closed, But Will Continue To Deliver Essential Services.

Kildare County Council offices are closed, but it will continue to deliver essential services.

The decision was taken in light of the Covid 19 pandemic, and follows a meeting of the council's Crisis Management Team.

The closed was confirmed last night.

KCC says "Council staff will now focus on the critical essential services that must be maintained through this Pandemic and in accordance with the Council's Business Continuity Plan. "

While the offices are closed Council staff are available to deal with queries relating to essential services and members of the public are encouraged to make contact by phone and email.

If you need to contact us, please avail of one of the following communication channels:

" Email: customercare@kildarecoco.ie

" Post: Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co.Kildare

" Telephone: 045 980 200

" Out of Hours:1890 50 03 33

Kildare County Council says its "response will continue to be informed by advice from the HSE and Public Health Authorities and is subject to ongoing review."