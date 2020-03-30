Blood Donation Drive, By Appointment Only, In Naas Today.

There's a blood donation drive in Naas today, and anyone planning on giving blood will have to make an appointment to do so.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding a two day clinic at Scoil Bhríde on Monday and Tuesday, between 4.45pm and 9 O'clock.

IBTS asking donors to make appointments before going to clinics, and more information on appointments is available here (hyperlink: https://www.giveblood.ie/Can-I-Give-Blood/Keeping-Blood-Safe/Covid-19-Coronavirus/)

Booking is required to ensure maximum social distancing at upcoming clinics, while donors will be pre-assessed before giving blood.

IBTS says It says cancer patients, transplant cases and others with conditions that require ongoing support are relying on blood donors as much as ever.