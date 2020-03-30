Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Blood Donation Drive, By Appointment Only, In Naas Today.

: 03/30/2020 - 08:24
Author: Eoin Beatty
ibts.jpg

 

There's a blood donation drive in Naas today, and anyone planning on giving blood will have to make an appointment to do so.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding a two day clinic at Scoil Bhríde on Monday and Tuesday, between 4.45pm and 9 O'clock.

IBTS  asking donors to make appointments before going to clinics, and more information on appointments is available here (hyperlink: https://www.giveblood.ie/Can-I-Give-Blood/Keeping-Blood-Safe/Covid-19-Coronavirus/)

Booking is required to ensure maximum social distancing at upcoming clinics, while donors will be pre-assessed before giving blood.

IBTS says It says cancer patients, transplant cases and others with conditions that require ongoing support are relying on blood donors as much as ever.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!