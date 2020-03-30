Kildare Today

Kildare Gardai Detect Motorist Driving At 177 km/h On The M4 Yesterday.

Author: Eoin Beatty
Kildare Gardai detected a motorist driving at 174 km/h on the M4 during a checkpoint mounted yesterday.

Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted numerous COVID 19 Checkpoints over the weekend.

A range of offences were detected, including dangerous driving at 54 km/h over the speed limit.

Other drivers on the M7 and M4 were found to be driving at excessive speed.

Gardai also detected vehicles lacking tax or insurers, learner drivers behind the wheel, unaccompanied, and driving while using a mobile phone,

Fines and penalty points have been issued in all cases, and some drivers now face court proceedings.

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.

