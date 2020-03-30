KCC Launches Dedicated Community Helpline In Aid Of People Accessing Non-Emergency, Non-Medeical Supports.

Kildare County Council is launching a dedicated community helpline today, in aid of people accessing non-emergency, non-medical supports.

The number is: 045-980-202.

The confidential phoneline service is being established by the new COVID-19 Kildare Community Response Forum, which includes over a dozen agencies and organisations.

KCC says " The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels. The role of the Forum is to ensure that there is a co-ordinated community response and to enable all voluntary statutory agencies to collaborate in support of our communities and particularly of our most vulnerable members. "

Members of the forum include:

" Kildare County Council

" Health Service Executive

" An Garda Síochána

" Tusla

" Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection

" Local Enterprise Office

" Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board

" South Western Regional Drugs & Alcohol Task Force

" GAA

" IFA

" County Kildare LEADER Partnership

" Public Participation Network

" Peter McVerry Trust

" Family Resource Centres

" County Kildare Chamber of Commerce

" Kildare Age Friendly Alliance

" Kildare Sports Partnership

" Muintirna Tire - Conor O'Leary (County Champion)

" An Post

" Red Cross

" Civil Defence

" Citizens Information

" Kildare South Dublin Local Link

" Kildare Volunteer Bureau

" Alone

Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, Peter Carey, says: "There are a number of agencies currently doing excellent work in delivering care to older and vulnerable people in our communities. These groups are currently operating independently of each other and Kildare County Council's role is to provide a targeted, integrated and coordinated approach to the delivery of these much needed services to our more vulnerable citizens across the County during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kildare County Council is ideally placed both statutorily and regionally to channel this great work and provide the governance structure in partnership with all stakeholders. This public health crisis has changed life for so many, and we are there to help with that change. Our own staff whose day-jobs have changed due to this crisis, will be a key resource in the management and operation of this community support programme along with our partner agencies/groups. Set to come into effect from Monday 30th March, Kildare County Council is providing a dedicated contact number 045 980202 with the lines open from 9.00am to 5.00pm seven days a week.".