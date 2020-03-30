K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Covid 19 Death Toll In Spain Has Risen To 7,300 People.

: 03/30/2020 - 11:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
spain_1.jpg

812 more people with coronavirus have died in Spain.

Public health officials say that brings the total number of fatal cases in the country to more than 7,300.

Total positive test results have also risen to more than 85-thousand.

Spain now ranks third after the US and Italy for the number of infections.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!