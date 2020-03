Older people are being reassured their pensions will be available for collection for up to 90 days after they are paid.

An Post is responding to concerns expressed by pensioners, since stricter social distancing rules were introduced over the weekend.

The company says a person can be nominated to collect the payment on their behalf, with forms available online and in post offices.

Head of Communications at An Post, Anna Mc Hugh says people shouldn't worry about the money due to them: