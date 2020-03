Ryanair has extended its limited schedule of flights out to Thursday April 9th.

More than 90 per cent of the airline's fleet has been grounded due to the coronavirus.

It is operating a number of limited flights for the next 10 days for emergency reasons.

Ryanair says all of its aircraft are disinfected on a daily basis, while passengers are required to comply with social distancing guidelines on board.

File image; RollingNews