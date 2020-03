There's been an increase of 140% in the number of calls to SeniorLine, since the beginning of the Covid 19 crisis.

This is Ireland's only dedicated listening service for older people.

The lines, operated by trained older volunteer listeners, are open, daily, between 10am and 10pm.

The freephone number is:1800 80 45 91

Anne Dempsey isCommunications Manager & Training Facilitator, Third Age Ireland, which operates SeniorLine

