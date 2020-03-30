All matters listed before the courts this week will proceed in all jurisdictions.

The Courts Service has been monitoring the situation since the Covid-19 outbreak, especially since the new restrictions were announced on Friday.

The wheels of the Irish justice system continue to turn. They have to, but its workload has been scaled back in response to the crisis, and a number of measures have been introduced to reduce the numbers attending court and to ensure appropriate physical distancing is being observed by those in attendance.

In relation to criminal trials, for example, jurors have been asked to sit in the body of the court instead of right beside each other in the jury box.

No new trials are getting on either.

Both the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal have already agreed to adjourn on consent any appeal that’s listed for hearing between now and the end of the week.

All matters listed for this week will go ahead. Those on bail won’t be required to attend in person though, and accused persons in custody due before the Central and Special Criminal Courts will do so by video link, unless directed otherwise.

