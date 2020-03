New public transport timetables have taken effect, with Irish Rail operating a 60 per cent reduction in service.

Bus operators are to follow suit on Wednesday, while there's been a drop in passenger numbers by around 80 per cent, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NTA say it's confident social distancing will be possible with reduced services and passengers.

File image: train at Newbridge Station/RollingNews