Altered Operating Hours Announced For Kildare's Civic Amenity Sites.

Altered hours of operation have been announced for Kildare's Civic Amenity sites:

Silliot Hill, Kilcullen: Monday to Friday, 8am to 3:45pm.

Gallowshill, Athy: Thursday and Friday only, 9am to 3:45pm

Both sites will be closed at weekends until further notice.

Members of the public are asked to pay by contactless cards and not to bring cash.

The public should assist staff in complying with physical distancing guidelines when using the facilities.

Please minimise your visits to both locations and visit only to dispose of essential waste.

Please wait until you have a larger volume of waste before visiting instead of frequent visits with small amounts of waste. Compressing the waste will help ensure you don’t need extra storage.

Nine recycling bank facilities are also closed to the public as the GAA and other sporting groups have been asked to close their facilities. This means there will be increased usage at the other sites in the county.

KCC says "Please do not leave anything on the ground after using these sites, including disposable gloves and wipes, as well as boxes, bags or excess glass and cans.

The council is working with the contractor to service the sites more frequently, but we need the public to play their part too."