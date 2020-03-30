There Are Now Two Covid 19 Test Centres In Kildare & Its Hinterland.,

There are now two Covid 19 testing centres in Kildare and its immediate hinterland.

The HSE has confirmed that they are in Newbridge, and in Lucan.

The sampling service is being provided on an appointment-only basis.

Only those who are displaying symptoms and have been referred (to the drive through) by their GP will be seen.

At no stage will visitors to the centres leave their car.

Once checked in at the entrance, visitors will be provided with a face mask, tissues and disposable bag and directed to a test bay attended by healthcare workers wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

At this point, visitors will be asked to blow their nose and dispose of the tissue in the bag provided.

A throat and nose swab will then be taken and the visitor will leave the facility and return to self-isolation.