Listen: PM To Take Place Today On Body Of Man Who Died After Dublin Stabbing.

: 30/03/2021 - 09:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A post mortem examination will take place later on the body of a man who died after being stabbed in Dublin.

It happened at a flat complex in the city centre yesterday.

Adrian Harmon reports:

Gardai were called to Markievicz House at around 11am yesterday morning following reports of an incident.

There they found a man in his 50s who had suffered a stab wound.

He was taken to St James' Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The scene at Markievicz House remains sealed off this morning.

A post mortem will take place on the man's body this afternoon.

Gardai say it will determine the course of the investigation.

 

File image: RollingNews

