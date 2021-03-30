Listen: PM To Take Place Today On Body Of Man Who Died After Dublin Stabbing.

A post mortem examination will take place later on the body of a man who died after being stabbed in Dublin.

It happened at a flat complex in the city centre yesterday.

Adrian Harmon reports:

Gardai were called to Markievicz House at around 11am yesterday morning following reports of an incident.

There they found a man in his 50s who had suffered a stab wound.

He was taken to St James' Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The scene at Markievicz House remains sealed off this morning.

A post mortem will take place on the man's body this afternoon.

Gardai say it will determine the course of the investigation.

File image: RollingNews