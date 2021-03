Twitter and Facebook say Ireland should not introduce online political advertising rules on its own - but on an EU-wide basis.

They'll appear before the Oireachtas local government committee today to discuss the planned new laws.

Twitter will express concern about the 'fragmented' approach by some EU countries, while Facebook will express similar views.

Social Democrats TD Cian O'Callaghan is a member of the committee - he says new regulations are vital.

Stock image: Pexels