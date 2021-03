The Beacon Hospital in Dublin is set to carry out an independent review into the controversy over Covid-19 vaccines.

It's after the hospital gave jabs to teachers from a private school in Bray, Co Wicklow, last week.

The hospital's board says it 'unreservedly apologises' and will take whatever action's necessary after the review's complete.

Labour leader Alan Kelly says the independent review isn't an appropriate response.

