4,011 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past seven days - 202 more than the previous week.

That's a 5 per cent increase in the space of a week.

It's after 539 new cases were confirmed yesterday and one additional death.

There were 331 Covid patients in hospital last night, which includes 70 in intensive care.

Neuroscientist in Trinity College Dublin, Tomás Ryan, says the final phase in the reopening of schools on April 12th may have to be delayed.

Stock image: Geralt/Pixabay