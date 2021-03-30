Listen: Live Entertainment Groups Call For Use Of Pre-Event Testing & Vaccine Passports.

The Eleven To Two Show

Live entertainment groups are calling for pre-event testing and the use of vaccine passports to be included in any roadmap to reopen the sector.

IMRO, Give Us The Night and Epic will tell today's Arts Committee that a plan's urgently needed to ensure a safe return post-pandemic.

They'll also urge government to boost financial supports and create an expert working group to help deliver a recovery.

Committee chairperson, Fianna Fail's Niamh Smyth, believes the sector should be told where the vaccine rollout needs to be for it to reopen:

