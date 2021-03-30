Listen: Scene Of Fatal Dublin Stabbing Remains Sealed-Off This Morning.

The scene of a fatal stabbing remains sealed off in Dublin this morning.
A man in 50s died after suffering a stab wound at a flat complex in the city centre yesterday.
Josh Crosbie reports:
At around 11am yesterday morning gardaí were called to an incident at Markievics House on Townsend Street.
A man in his 50s was found with a stab wound and taken to St James' Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Gardaí have not yet launched an official murder investigation as they are awaiting the results of a post mortem which will take place this afternoon.
They say they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death and that the scene remains sealed off.
File image: RollingNews