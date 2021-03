Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Dublin city centre yesterday.

The man in his 50s suffered a stab wound at the Markievicz House flat complex on Townsend Street and later died at St James' Hospital.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested this morning.

They're being questioned at Pearse Street Garda station where they can be held for up to 24 hours.



