Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Bohs & Amnesty Interland Call On FAI To Use Tonight's Friendly To Pressure FIFA On Migrant Rights.

: 30/03/2021 - 15:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
fifa.jpg

Bohemians and Amnesty International have called on the F-A-I to use tonight's friendly match against World Cup hosts Qatar to pressure FIFA over the rights of migrant workers.

The Premier Division club and human rights group issued a joint statement highlighting issues such as unpaid wages and poor conditions of migrant workers.

The Netherlands, Germany and Norway teams have all made pre-match protests in the last week wearing t-shirts calling for human rights.

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny feels players should be allowed protest but feels it might be too late

Ireland kick-off that match against Qatar in Debrecen at 7:45.

 

 

File image: FIFA logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!