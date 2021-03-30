Bohs & Amnesty Interland Call On FAI To Use Tonight's Friendly To Pressure FIFA On Migrant Rights.

Bohemians and Amnesty International have called on the F-A-I to use tonight's friendly match against World Cup hosts Qatar to pressure FIFA over the rights of migrant workers.

The Premier Division club and human rights group issued a joint statement highlighting issues such as unpaid wages and poor conditions of migrant workers.

The Netherlands, Germany and Norway teams have all made pre-match protests in the last week wearing t-shirts calling for human rights.

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny feels players should be allowed protest but feels it might be too late

Ireland kick-off that match against Qatar in Debrecen at 7:45.

File image: FIFA logo