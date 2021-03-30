Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Planning Decision "Pending" on Specialist Plastics Manufacturing Facility In Kildare.

: 30/03/2021 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
blueprint_rolls_2.jpg

A decision is listed as "pending" on a proposal to build a specialist packaging manufacturing facility in Naas.

Boran Plastic Packaging Ltd has applied for permission for a 5,627 square metre building in the Millenium Business Park.

It includes a single storey manufacturing centre, and a three storey head office building.

Kildare planners have indicated that they are poised to issue a determination.

The development description is as follows:
"the construction of a 5627 square metre Specialist Packaging Single Storey High Level Manufacturing Facility with Three Storey Head office incorporating, administration, sales, design, research and development departments, staff changing room, staff canteen, car parking, bicycle parking, ESB sub station, two storey services plant room, loading bay, entrance gates, pedestrian gate, building signage, landscaping, extension to existing estate service road and all associated siteworks on a site of 2.5672 hectares
Development Address:
Millenium Business Park,Osberstown,Naas,Co. Kildare.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!