Planning Decision "Pending" on Specialist Plastics Manufacturing Facility In Kildare.

A decision is listed as "pending" on a proposal to build a specialist packaging manufacturing facility in Naas.

Boran Plastic Packaging Ltd has applied for permission for a 5,627 square metre building in the Millenium Business Park.

It includes a single storey manufacturing centre, and a three storey head office building.

Kildare planners have indicated that they are poised to issue a determination.

The development description is as follows:

"the construction of a 5627 square metre Specialist Packaging Single Storey High Level Manufacturing Facility with Three Storey Head office incorporating, administration, sales, design, research and development departments, staff changing room, staff canteen, car parking, bicycle parking, ESB sub station, two storey services plant room, loading bay, entrance gates, pedestrian gate, building signage, landscaping, extension to existing estate service road and all associated siteworks on a site of 2.5672 hectares

Development Address:

Millenium Business Park,Osberstown,Naas,Co. Kildare.

