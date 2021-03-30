Ceol Agus Caint

Croke Park Is To Be Used As A Mass Vaccination Centre.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Croke Park will be used as a mass vaccination centre.

GAA Headquarters is being added to the list of venues where covid jabs will be administered.

A number of stadiums are already in use across the country, including Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork and the Aviva in Dublin.

 

