Listen: 2 Fully Vaccinated People May Be Able To Meet Indoors.

Two fully vaccinated people will be allowed to meet indoors under plans being considered by the cabinet this afternoon.

Ministers are also finalising the details of a roadmap that could see retail and personal services like hairdressers open in May.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

Cabinet Ministers are also considering a significant overhaul of the vaccination programme.

Once over-70s, people with underlying conditions and vulnerable people are vaccinated the system will change to one based on age.

It means individual groups like gardaí, teachers and family carers won't be bumped up the queue for vaccines.

It's hoped the changes will lead to a simplified system for delivering vaccinations.

