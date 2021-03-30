368 New Covid 19 Cases & 14 Deaths Notified This Evening.

There has been a further 14 Covid-19 deaths and 368 new cases.

It's the third lowest number of daily case numbers recorded this year.

127 of the cases in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

There are 310 people in hospital with the virus, of which 67 are in ICU.

The 14 day incidence rate is now 164 cases per 100,000 people - a slight increase on yesterday.

As of March 27th 2021, 802,502 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

577,641 people have received their first dose

224,861 people have received their second dose

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 29Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 29Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 29Mar2021) Ireland 368 543 164.1 7816 Offaly 19 25 474.6 370 Donegal 13 28 278.9 444 Dublin 127 223 246 3315 Kildare 34 38 227 505 Westmeath 11 21 221.9 197 Meath 26 28 216.9 423 Longford <5 5 208 85 Laois 7 15 187.7 159 Tipperary 16 16 172.4 275 Cavan 8 12 158.8 121 Louth 12 14 154.4 199 Wexford 10 15 145.6 218 Roscommon 0 3 127 82 Waterford <5 7 116.2 135 Galway <5 16 113.2 292 Wicklow 13 16 113 161 Limerick 21 19 105.7 206 Carlow 6 3 105.4 60 Leitrim <5 2 68.7 22 Mayo 5 9 68.2 89 Clare <5 5 61.4 73 Sligo 0 0 59.5 39 Monaghan 5 3 48.9 30 Kilkenny 0 2 45.3 45 Cork 14 17 41.1 223 Kerry 6 2 32.5 48

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.