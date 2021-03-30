368 New Covid 19 Cases & 14 Deaths Notified This Evening.

There has been a further 14 Covid-19 deaths and 368 new cases.
It's the third lowest number of daily case numbers recorded this year.
127 of the cases in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties.
There are 310 people in hospital with the virus, of which 67 are in ICU.
The 14 day incidence rate is now 164 cases per 100,000 people - a slight increase on yesterday.
Stock image: Pixabay
As of March 27th 2021, 802,502 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 577,641 people have received their first dose
- 224,861 people have received their second dose
*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases**
(to midnight 29Mar2021)
|
5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 29Mar2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 29Mar2021)
|
Ireland
|
368
|
543
|
164.1
|
7816
|
Offaly
|
19
|
25
|
474.6
|
370
|
Donegal
|
13
|
28
|
278.9
|
444
|
Dublin
|
127
|
223
|
246
|
3315
|
Kildare
|
34
|
38
|
227
|
505
|
Westmeath
|
11
|
21
|
221.9
|
197
|
Meath
|
26
|
28
|
216.9
|
423
|
Longford
|
<5
|
5
|
208
|
85
|
Laois
|
7
|
15
|
187.7
|
159
|
Tipperary
|
16
|
16
|
172.4
|
275
|
Cavan
|
8
|
12
|
158.8
|
121
|
Louth
|
12
|
14
|
154.4
|
199
|
Wexford
|
10
|
15
|
145.6
|
218
|
Roscommon
|
0
|
3
|
127
|
82
|
Waterford
|
<5
|
7
|
116.2
|
135
|
Galway
|
<5
|
16
|
113.2
|
292
|
Wicklow
|
13
|
16
|
113
|
161
|
Limerick
|
21
|
19
|
105.7
|
206
|
Carlow
|
6
|
3
|
105.4
|
60
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
2
|
68.7
|
22
|
Mayo
|
5
|
9
|
68.2
|
89
|
Clare
|
<5
|
5
|
61.4
|
73
|
Sligo
|
0
|
0
|
59.5
|
39
|
Monaghan
|
5
|
3
|
48.9
|
30
|
Kilkenny
|
0
|
2
|
45.3
|
45
|
Cork
|
14
|
17
|
41.1
|
223
|
Kerry
|
6
|
2
|
32.5
|
48
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 84.1
- 5-day moving average 543