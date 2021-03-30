Ceol Agus Caint

368 New Covid 19 Cases & 14 Deaths Notified This Evening.

: 30/03/2021 - 17:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There has been a further 14 Covid-19 deaths and 368 new cases.

It's the third lowest number of daily case numbers recorded this year.

127 of the cases in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

There are 310 people in hospital with the virus, of which 67 are in ICU.

The 14 day incidence rate is now 164 cases per 100,000 people - a slight increase on yesterday.

As of March 27th 2021, 802,502 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 577,641 people have received their first dose
  • 224,861 people have received their second dose

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases**

(to midnight 29Mar2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 29Mar2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 29Mar2021)

Ireland

368

543

164.1

7816

Offaly

19

25

474.6

370

Donegal

13

28

278.9

444

Dublin

127

223

246

3315

Kildare

34

38

227

505

Westmeath

11

21

221.9

197

Meath

26

28

216.9

423

Longford

<5

5

208

85

Laois

7

15

187.7

159

Tipperary

16

16

172.4

275

Cavan

8

12

158.8

121

Louth

12

14

154.4

199

Wexford

10

15

145.6

218

Roscommon

0

3

127

82

Waterford

<5

7

116.2

135

Galway

<5

16

113.2

292

Wicklow

13

16

113

161

Limerick

21

19

105.7

206

Carlow

6

3

105.4

60

Leitrim

<5

2

68.7

22

Mayo

5

9

68.2

89

Clare

<5

5

61.4

73

Sligo

0

0

59.5

39

Monaghan

5

3

48.9

30

Kilkenny

0

2

45.3

45

Cork

14

17

41.1

223

Kerry

6

2

32.5

48

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7-day incidence 84.1
  • 5-day moving average 543

 

