Listen: Limited, Phased Easing Of Some Covid 19 Restrictions Begins On April 12th.

: 30/03/2021 - 18:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The government has announced the roadmap out of some restrictions over the next month.

The first measures will be eased on April 12th with residential construction and travel within counties being allowed.

A vaccine bonus will also kick in with two people or households that are fully vaccinated allowed to meet indoors from today.

Outdoor sports like golf and tennis and underage sports training will resume on April 26th along with the opening of visitor attractions and outdoor attractions like zoos.

The measures will be reviewed in the last week of April ahead of a May 4th date for further re-opening.

The likes of hotels and B&Bs are being looked at for re-opening in June - though cabinet Ministers were told earlier the inter-county travel restrictions won't lift until July.

Hairdressers, retail, places of worship and the rest of the construction sector will be looked at for May.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says people will be able to enjoy much greater freedoms this summer:

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says the current supports in place for businesses will remain in place over the coming months:

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says the country is still in danger of a fourth wave.

