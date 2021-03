The CEO of the VHI has stepped aside while the board of the company investigates how he received a Covid vaccine at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin.

In a statement the Board says it learned this morning that John O'Dwyer, received the jab.

The Board says with Mr O'Dwyer's consent, it can disclose he has been a patient of the Beacon Hospital and St James's Hospital for oesophageal cancer.

Declan Moran has been appointed Acting CEO.

File image; The Beacon Hospital/RollingNews