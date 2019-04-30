The Breakfast Show

KCC Host Voter Registration Drive In Clane, Today.

: 04/30/2019 - 07:53
Author: Ciara Noble
Kildare County Council are hosting a voter registration drive today in Clane.

The event will take place in Clane Library from 3pm to 5 O'clock.

To sign onto the Register of Electors, you just need to bring photo ID such as a PSC, drivers licence or passport.

Alternatively, you can check the to see whether you are included on the register.

There will be a KCC official there on the day to witness and stamp you relevant registration form.

Registration to be eligible to vote on May 24th closes 15 days prior.

