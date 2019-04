25 extra Gardaí are being drafted into Drogheda next month to deal with growing feuds between gangs in the Louth town.

74 feud-related incidents, including petrol bomb attacks and shootings, have occurred there since last July.

5 petrol bomb incidents took place in Drogheda last weekend alone.

The decision to allocate more Gardaí was confirmed following talks between the Garda Commissioner and the Justice Minister at the GRA conference in Killarney this afternoon.



File image.