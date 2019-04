The State and Tusla have reached a settlement with Maurice McCabe in a High Court case taken by the garda Whistleblower.

The former sergeant took the action after a file was created by the child and family agency containing false allegations against him.

The Charleton Tribunal found that the mistake was made by a copy and past error by a counsellor.

The details of the settlement are confidential.

File image: Maurice McCabe/RollingNews