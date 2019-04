Gardaí are to take part in Dublin's Pride Parade this year in full uniform for the very first time.

The Garda Commissioner made the announcement at the Garda Representative Association national conference in Killarney.

In 2017, uniformed officers from An Garda Siochana joined their PSNI colleagues in taking part in Belfast's gay Pride parade, but this will be the first time they've marched in uniform in Dublin.

The Pride Parade takes place on Saturday, June 29th.