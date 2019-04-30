Permission Granted For 2 Storey Pre-Fab For Monasterevin School.

A Kildare school, for which a new permanent building is at "an advanced stage of architectural planning", has been granted planning permission for a two storey pre-fab building.

The Dept. of Education notes a legal challenge to the pre-qualification process for the main contract at St. Paul's Secondary School in Monasterevin.

The school's board of management has submitted a planning applicaton to Kildare County Council, seeking leave for a 12 classroom pre-fabricated building.

It is seeking permission for a period of five years.

KCC has approved that application.

The development description is as follows:

"Construction of a two storey prefabricated building including 12 classrooms, multimedia, science lab, home economics, construction studies, general purpose hall, 7 offices, male and female toilets, and all ancillary site works, for a temporary period of five years.

Development Address:

St. Paul's Secondary School, Hopkins Lane, Monasterevin,,Co. Kildare."