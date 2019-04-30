Ceol Agus Caint

KCC Expects To Tender For Sallins Community Park Architect At The End Of May.

: 04/30/2019 - 17:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council expects to tender for landscape architects for Sallins Community Park at the end of May.

That's according to Sallins Community Council, which has hosted a public meeting on the 33 acre tract of land last night.

Tenders will be assessed over the summer, and awarded in mid-August.

Thereafter, the relevant landscape architect will prepare a baseline study and and initial consultation with the public via online questionnaire/drop in consultation workshop. 

Sallins Community Council says "This will inform the development of the masterplan."

A draft master plan should be ready to present to councillors of the Naas Municipal District in January, and a public consultation on the play may be launched in February.

Those submissions will be considered by councillors and planners between April and May.
 

