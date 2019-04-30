KCC Expects To Tender For Sallins Community Park Architect At The End Of May.

Kildare County Council expects to tender for landscape architects for Sallins Community Park at the end of May.

That's according to Sallins Community Council, which has hosted a public meeting on the 33 acre tract of land last night.

Tenders will be assessed over the summer, and awarded in mid-August.

Thereafter, the relevant landscape architect will prepare a baseline study and and initial consultation with the public via online questionnaire/drop in consultation workshop.

Sallins Community Council says "This will inform the development of the masterplan."

A draft master plan should be ready to present to councillors of the Naas Municipal District in January, and a public consultation on the play may be launched in February.

Those submissions will be considered by councillors and planners between April and May.

