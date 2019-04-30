Ceol Agus Caint

Listen: Merchant's Quay Ireland Says Govt. Homelessness Strategy Not Working.

: 04/30/2019 - 18:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A record 10,305 people are now homeless in Ireland according to the latest figures for March, of whom 157 are in Kildare.

It shows a 58 per cent increase in the amount of people in emergency accommodation since the government launched its Rebuilding Ireland plan in 2016.

Homeless and addiction charity, Merchants Quay Ireland, says the figures prove the government's strategy is not working.

Their spokesperson, Tom Sheppard, says the numbers show the plan is outdated.

The number of people who are homeless in Kildare is more than Wicklow (42) and Meath (84) combined.

The three counties make up the Mid East Region where, last month, 27  families, including 130 children, were homeless in March.

