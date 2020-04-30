Listen: Pause In Mortgage Payments For People Impacted By Covid 19 Extended To 6 Months.

A pause in mortgage payments for people financially impacted by Covid-19 have been extended, and will now last for six months.

The five main retail banks, along with other lenders, have confirmed the payment breaks will last longer than the current three month period.

The Banking and Payments Federation says over 65 thousand mortgage payment breaks have been granted in the last six weeks alone.

David Hall, from the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation, welcomes today's announcement - but says more support is needed.

