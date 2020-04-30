Irish Haulier, Wanted In The UK To Face 39 Manslaughter Charges, Refused Bail At The High Court.

An Irish haulier wanted in the UK to face 39 manslaughter charges has been refused bail by the High Court in Dublin ahead of his extradition hearing.

Ronan Hughes was arrested a few weeks ago at his home at Leitrim Silverstream, Tyholland, Co. Monaghan on foot of a European Arrest Warrant

The warrant was issued by police in Essex investigating the discovery of 39 bodies found in the back of a lorry last October.

Mr Hughes is accused of being the “chief organiser and ringleader” of an illegal operation to bring the Vietnamese migrants into the UK.

His extradition hearing is due to take place next month.