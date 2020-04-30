The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Irish Haulier, Wanted In The UK To Face 39 Manslaughter Charges, Refused Bail At The High Court.

: 04/30/2020 - 11:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
high_court_2.jpg

An Irish haulier wanted in the UK to face 39 manslaughter charges has been refused bail by the High Court in Dublin ahead of his extradition hearing.

Ronan Hughes was arrested a few weeks ago at his home at Leitrim Silverstream, Tyholland, Co. Monaghan on foot of a European Arrest Warrant

The warrant was issued by police in Essex investigating the discovery of 39 bodies found in the back of a lorry last October.

Mr Hughes is accused of being the “chief organiser and ringleader” of an illegal operation to bring the Vietnamese migrants into the UK.

His extradition hearing is due to take place next month.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!