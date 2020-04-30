The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Women In Ireland More Likely To Have 3rd Level Education Than Men.

: 04/30/2020 - 12:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
lecture_theatre_pixabay.jpg

Women in Ireland are more likely to have a third level education than men, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Of those aged between 25 and 34, almost 60 per cent of women had gained a third-level qualification compared to just over half of men.

Men in paid employment worked an average of 40 hours a week, compared to a work week of 32 hours for women.

Around 1 in 10 Irish prisoners are female, while less than 1 per cent of sexual offences were committed by women.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!