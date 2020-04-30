Women In Ireland More Likely To Have 3rd Level Education Than Men.

Women in Ireland are more likely to have a third level education than men, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Of those aged between 25 and 34, almost 60 per cent of women had gained a third-level qualification compared to just over half of men.

Men in paid employment worked an average of 40 hours a week, compared to a work week of 32 hours for women.

Around 1 in 10 Irish prisoners are female, while less than 1 per cent of sexual offences were committed by women.

