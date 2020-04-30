The Eleven To Two Show

New Poll Shows Radio Is Ireland's Most Trusted Medium. #ChooseRadio

04/30/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A new opinion poll shows that radio is Ireland's most trusted medium.

The survey  of over 1,000 people was conducted by IPSOS MRBI, between April 1st and 13th.

Radio is in poll position, alongside television with a trust rating of 7.9 out of 10 for all adults.

Radio is more trusted than TV by people aged 25 to 44.

96% of people had listened to the radio in the last 4 weeks.

People have changed how they listen to radio; with a drop in in-car listening.

72% of people at home said they listen to the same amount, or more, of radio broadcasting.

Mobile devices (43%) and smart speakers (29%) also saw more listening as our homes have become more and more connected.
 
48% of people stated their number one reason for tuning in was to get news and information.

 

