Listen: Plans For Hundreds Of New Homes In Clane On Hold, After Referral To EU Court.

Plans for the development of 366 new homes in Clane are now on hold.

The High Court has referred the matter to the European Court of Justice.

Ardstone Limited applied directly to An Bord Pleanala, under the Strategic Housing mechanism for permission to build the properties in Capdoo.

The firm, initially, sought leave for 260 units.

However, during the pre-application consultation with ABP, that increased to 360.

The public is not involved in the consultation process.

ABP granted permission for the project.

That permission was referred to the High Court and the judge has now referred the matter to the ECJ.

Stock imge: Pixabay