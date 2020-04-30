The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Plans For Hundreds Of New Homes In Clane On Hold, After Referral To EU Court.

: 04/30/2020 - 12:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
blueprint_2_pixabay.jpg

Plans for the development of 366 new homes in Clane are now  on hold.

The High Court has referred the matter to the European Court of Justice.

Ardstone Limited applied directly to An Bord Pleanala, under the Strategic Housing mechanism for permission to build the properties in Capdoo.

The firm, initially, sought leave for 260 units.

However, during the pre-application consultation with ABP, that increased to 360.

The public is not involved in the consultation process.

ABP granted permission for the project.

That permission was referred to the High Court and the judge has now referred the matter to the ECJ.

Independent Clane/Maynooth MD Cllr., Padraig McEvoy, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

padraig_mcevoy.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock imge: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!