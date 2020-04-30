Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Naughten Says He Would Still Be Prepared To Work With The Green Party In Govt.

: 04/30/2020 - 15:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
denis_naughten_10_10_17_rollingnews.jpg

An Independent TD says he would still be prepared to work with the Green Party in Government, despite significant disagreement on climate change targets.

The Greens want any new administration to commit to cutting emissions by 7 per cent a year.

Party members are considering a response to their request for clarification from Fianna Fail and Fine Gael on how a coalition could work.

Denis Naughten from the Regional Independent Group says he'd be prepared to engage with the Green party:

newstalk1349414.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Denis Naughten/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!