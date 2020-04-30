Listen: Naughten Says He Would Still Be Prepared To Work With The Green Party In Govt.

An Independent TD says he would still be prepared to work with the Green Party in Government, despite significant disagreement on climate change targets.

The Greens want any new administration to commit to cutting emissions by 7 per cent a year.

Party members are considering a response to their request for clarification from Fianna Fail and Fine Gael on how a coalition could work.

Denis Naughten from the Regional Independent Group says he'd be prepared to engage with the Green party:

File image: Denis Naughten/RollingNews