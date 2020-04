Around half of people in Ireland feel they will be more careful when spending money over the coming months because of the Covid 19 crisis.

A new Bank of Ireland survey shows around a quarter of people are worried about burning through their savings.

Others are concerned about their salary being cut and struggling to afford day to day living.

Shane Quinlan, Head of Financial Wellbeing at Bank of Ireland, says people are also becoming more reliant on card payments:

Stock image: Pexels