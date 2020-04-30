Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Leo Varadkar Will Be On The Late Late Show On Friday

04/30/2020 - 16:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be on tomorrow's Late Late Show to discuss the latest Covid-19 restrictions and developments in the lead up to May 5th.

Star of Normal People, former Kildare U21 footballer,  Paul Mescal will discuss the show which hit our screens this week.

Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Henry Sheflin, Aidan O'Shea and Kieran Donaghy will chat to Ryan about how the GAA community has pulled together during the current crisis.

Kildare's Picture This will be in studio to perform a number of songs, and the parents behind the Do it for Dan fundraising initiative will discuss the 2-million euro campaign for life saving treatment for their son.

 

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

