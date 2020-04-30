Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Health Minister: 4,800 People Would Have Died Of Covid 19, Without The Imposition Of Restrictions.

: 04/30/2020 - 17:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
011_harris_briefing.jpg

The Minister for Health says an estimated 4,800 people would have died in Ireland so far if we did not suppress the virus.

The latest death toll last night was 1,190.

Simon Harris tweeted to say that is over 3,500 reasons to stay at home.
 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!