Listen: Taoiseach Says Restrictions Must Continue In Order To Defeat Covid 19.

: 04/30/2020 - 17:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
013_no_fee_community_assessment_hub.jpg

The Taoiseach has said the lockdown must continue in order to defeat the Coronavirus.

Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil the government will unveil a roadmap for the easing of restrictions tomorrow.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

newstalk1650513.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: Photocall Ireland.

