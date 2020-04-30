K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

1,193 People In Co. Kildare Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19.

: 04/30/2020 - 18:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_kildare_two.jpg

1,193 people in Co. Kildare have now been diagnosed with Covid 19.

According to the latest data from the Dept. of Health, this is an increase of 31 cases on Wednesday.

Kildare has the second highest number of cases in Ireland, after Dublin.

6% of all Covid 19 patients in Ireland live in KIldare.

Nationally, 43 people more with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,232 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has details on the cases inside community residential centres:

newstalk2327944.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

As of 11am Thursday 30th April, the HPSC has been notified of 359 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 20,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 28th April (20,111 cases), reveals:

·        58% are female and 42% are male

·        the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

·        2,706 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

·        Of those hospitalised, 360 cases have been admitted to ICU

·        5,684 cases are associated with healthcare workers

·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,967 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,193 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,146 cases (6%)

·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!