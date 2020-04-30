3rd Successive Month-On-Month Increase In The No. Of People Homeless In Kildare.

There's been another increase in the number of people who are homeless in Kildare.

Data for March, just released by the Dept. of Housing, shows 186 people in the could were living in emergency accommodation last month.

That is an increase on 181 people in Feburary, and 177 people in the county in emergency accommodation in January

The Kildare figure, however, remains more than Meath (108) and Wicklow (23), combined.

The three counties are grouped together as the Mid East Region, where, last month, 48 families and 184 children were in emergency accommodation.

9,907 were accessing emergency accommodation in March.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show there's been a drop of 241 since February.

The total includes more than 3,300 children.