5 People Detained After Shot Fired During Garda Search In Cork.

: 30/04/2021 - 09:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Four men and a woman in her 50s have been arrested after a shot was fired during a search in County Cork.

Gardai were searching a premises at Island View at Rochestown Road yesterday evening when it happened.

The shot was fired from the people inside the building while officers tried to get in - no-one was injured.

Two guns, ammunition and petrol bombs were seized, along with axes, cleavers, hatches and pikes.

One of the four men being held at garda stations in Cork city is in his late teens, two are in their 20s and one man is in his 50s.

 

Image: An Garda Siochana

