Boris Johnson Phone Number Freely Available Online.

: 30/04/2021 - 10:34
Author: Ciara Noble
boris_johnson_pendulum_summit_dublin_10_01_2019_image_3_rolling_news.jpg

The personal mobile number of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been found to be freely available online.

The phone number, published on a press release in 2006, appears not to have been changed since.

Downing Street has declined to comment.

 

Image: Rolling News

