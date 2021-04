A councillor, and President of Athy Lions Club, is completing a virtual Mount Everest Challenge.

Brian Dooley is climbing two sets of stairs at Athy Rugby Club over 2,800 times over the weekend.

Its to raise funds for St Vincent de Paul and Pieta House.

Brian, a Fianna Fáil Athy Municipal District Councillor, joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

Image: Athy Lions Club/Facebook.