35% Increase In The Number Of Gardai Stationed In Kildare In 5 Year Period.

: 30/04/2021 - 15:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's been a 35% increase in the number of Gardai stationed in Kildare in a 5 year period.

Historically, Kildare has long had one of the lowest Garda to population ratio in the state.

In 2016, there were 312 garda members here.

That meant there was one garda for every 720 people living in Kildare.

Latest data from the Dept. of Justice shows that, as at March, 424 Gardai were in the division.

That's a ratio of 1 to 523

The breakdown by Garda division is as follows:

Garda Division Total
Cavan/Monaghan 304
Clare 146
Cork City 152
Cork North 156
Cork West 69
D.M.R. Eastern 111
D.M.R. North Central 127
D.M.R. Northern 159
D.M.R. South Central 119
D.M.R. Southern 260
D.M.R. Western 472
Donegal 379
Galway Div 487
Kerry 233
Kildare Div 424
Kilkenny/Carlow 469
Laois/Offaly 231
Limerick 263
Louth Div 197
Mayo 191
Meath Div 208
Roscommon/Longford Div 144
Sligo/Leitrim 190
Tipperary 411
Waterford Div 281
Westmeath Div 160
Wexford Div 316
Wicklow Div 170

