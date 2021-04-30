35% Increase In The Number Of Gardai Stationed In Kildare In 5 Year Period.

There's been a 35% increase in the number of Gardai stationed in Kildare in a 5 year period.

Historically, Kildare has long had one of the lowest Garda to population ratio in the state.

In 2016, there were 312 garda members here.

That meant there was one garda for every 720 people living in Kildare.

Latest data from the Dept. of Justice shows that, as at March, 424 Gardai were in the division.

That's a ratio of 1 to 523

The breakdown by Garda division is as follows: