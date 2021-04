The Minister for Education says the extension refurbishment project at an Athy school is "at an advanced stage".

Scoil Mhichil Naofa has been authorised to issue a letter of intent to the preferred bidder.

Norma Foley says "Subject to no issues arising during the balance of the tender process", the work is expected to begin in late Summer or early Autumn.

The project is expected to take 26 months to complete.

File image: RollingNews